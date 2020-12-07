Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses
According to 'The New York Times' and multiple other news outlets.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe [Video]

FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe

The US Food and Drug Administration published its initial findings concerning the vaccine in briefing documents on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

U.K. issues warning after 2 allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine

 England's National Health Service says people "with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food" should not get the Pfizer shot.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump admin. rejected Pfizer offer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses - Business Insider

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderMediaiteCBS News


AP: Feds Passed Up Chance to Lock In More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

U.S. officials missed a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCBS News


A Trump Administration Decision Might Mean Americans Will Be Waiting Even Longer for the Pfizer Vaccine

A new report in the New York Times claims that the Trump administration passed on an offer from...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

What the FDA's review reveals about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

What the FDA's review reveals about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

From side effects to efficacy, regulators discussed their findings in a 53-page report.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:24Published
States To Get Vaccine Based On Population Numbers [Video]

States To Get Vaccine Based On Population Numbers

Three coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have shown to be effective in late-stage trials. According to Business Insider, the federal government will be allocating the number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confers more than 50% protection against the virus within 10 days of receiving the first dose. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, said the vaccine was more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published