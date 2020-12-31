Global  
 

You'll Have To Keep Wearing A Mask After Getting The Vaccine

Just because the COVID-19 vaccine is here, doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask.

Masks and social distancing are necessary to keep yourself and loved ones safe while we wait for more doses of the vaccine.

Scientists still don't know whether the vaccine keeps you from contracting the virus or if it just prevents you from getting sick.

According to Business Insider, the vaccine doesn't offer immediate protection either, you need 2 doses for protection.


