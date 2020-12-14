Global  
 

Home secretary announces higher Windrush payouts

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that victims of the Windrush scandal will receive bigger and quicker payments after complaints over difficulties in claiming compensation.

Report by Blairm.

