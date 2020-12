Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?



Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 8 hours ago

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline



Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago