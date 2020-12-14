Global  
 

Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?

Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?
Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?Europa League: Who did Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers get?

Man Utd face La Liga leaders Sociedad & Arsenal draw Benfica in Europa League

 Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens: Cengiz Under scores his first Foxes goal

 Leicester City will be seeded in Monday's Europa League last-32 draw after sealing top spot in Group G with victory over AEK Athens.
Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp: No way to keep all Spurs players happy - Mourinho

 Jose Mourinho admits some of his players are not happy with their situation despite Tottenham's latest Europa League victory.
Arsenal top group with 100% record after 4-2 win over Dundalk

 Arsenal finish their Group B Europa League campaign with a 100% record as they overcome Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.
Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.

Ladd heads winner for WSL leaders Man Utd at Reading

 Women's Super League leaders Manchester United extend their unbeaten start as Hayley Ladd's late header secures the win at Reading.
Pogba '1,000% involved' and 'will always fight for Man Utd'

 Paul Pogba says "all is clear" between himself and Manchester United and says he is "1,000% involved".
Leicester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Three first-half goals send Foxes third

 James Maddison strikes twice as Leicester score three first-half goals to beat Brighton and climb to third in the Premier League.
Vardy hits late winner as Leicester beat Sheff Utd

 Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
Why are Arsenal struggling? [Video]

Why are Arsenal struggling?

Arsenal sit just five points above the relegation zone after their poorPremier League form continued with Sunday’s home defeat to lowly Burnley.

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley [Video]

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check confirming hegrabbed Ashley Westwood around the throat. Arsenal tried to rally with 10 menand pushed forward in the hope of an equaliser. But as the the full-timewhistle sounded, it was met with jeers from the returning fans, as Arsenallost a fourth straight home league game for the first time in over 60 years.

What next for Arsenal as Gunners make worst start since 1974-75?

 Kieran Tierney said Arsenal "deserved" to be booed off after being stunned at home by Burnley, so just how bad is the situation for the Gunners right now?
Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, whichallowed Jeffrey Schlupp to ram home an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel outHarry Kane’s first-half opener.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Jeffrey Schlupp scores late equaliser to deny leaders victory

 Jeffrey Schlupp scores a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory.
Late Schlupp strike gives Palace draw with leaders Spurs

 Jeffrey Schlupp scores a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory.
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Man Utd, Arsenal and Leicester discover Europa League last 32 opponents

Man Utd, Arsenal and Leicester discover Europa League last 32 opponents Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester have discovered their Europa League last 32 opponents after...
Arsenal 'likely' to draw a Spanish side in Europa League round of 32

Arsenal 'likely' to draw a Spanish side in Europa League round of 32 The Gunners concluded their Europa League group stage campaign with a 4-2 win over Dundalk last...
'That one hurts' – Europa League draw leaves City fans disappointed

'That one hurts' – Europa League draw leaves City fans disappointed Leicester City face Slavia Prague in the last 32 of the Europa League, Brendan Rodgers' side taking...
Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites [Video]

Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions..

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview [Video]

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview

A look ahead to Manchester United's crucial UEFA Champions League clash withRB Leipzig. A draw will see United through to the last 16, but a defeat willcondemn them to the Europa League.

Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters [Video]

Arsenal fans watch their team for first time in 271 days as stadium reopens to 2,000 supporters

Arsenal fans were able to watch their team for first time in 271 days as the Emirates Stadium reopened to 2,000 supporters on December 3.

