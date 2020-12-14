Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.
Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check confirming hegrabbed Ashley Westwood around the throat. Arsenal tried to rally with 10 menand pushed forward in the hope of an equaliser. But as the the full-timewhistle sounded, it was met with jeers from the returning fans, as Arsenallost a fourth straight home league game for the first time in over 60 years.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, whichallowed Jeffrey Schlupp to ram home an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel outHarry Kane’s first-half opener.
