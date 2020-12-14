Global  
 

Matt Hancock and Professor Chris Whitty on the new coronavirus variant thathas recently been identified.


Chris Whitty Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.

The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety. Speaking at the Commons Health and ScienceCommittee, Professor Chris Whitty answered questions about the safety andavailability of current and future vaccines.

When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country. “I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem. “This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament. “I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Health secretary Matt Hancock holds a coronavirus press conference followingthe announcement of a new strain of the coronavirus and the implementation oftier 3 restrictions in London.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid 19 coronavirus: New strain emerges in UK as cases soar

 A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and is spreading rapidly. Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary, told British MPs: "Over the last few..
New Zealand Herald
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions

Frontline workers at UPMC were among the first people in Pittsburgh to receive the Pfize COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning. Health officials say this is an important first step in ending the pandemic...

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from..

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly". Report by..

