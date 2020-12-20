Global  
 

What is the new Covid variant?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:19s
There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019.

Here isa look at all the key questions behind the UK's latest strain of Covid-19.


NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51

Covid-19: St Pancras crowds 'totally irresponsible'

 Large crowds were filmed at the London station hours before tier-four restrictions came into force.
BBC News

Lockdown? I've got this, I thought. But COVID-19 is lonely, even for loners like me.

 I've spent my life working to disprove the idea that I'm dependent on anyone. Surely, I thought, I could make it through a pandemic in my own home.
USATODAY.com

New Covid variant spreading to other parts of UK, public health leader warns

The new variant of coronavirus sweeping London and the South East has spread to other parts of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News


‘Too early’ to tell whether new Covid variant has reached Ireland – Glynn

It is “too early” to tell whether a new variant of Covid-19 identified in the UK has reached...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

London to have tough curbs as UK finds new Covid variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said more than 1,000 cases of a new variant of the coronavirus had...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •UpworthyDeutsche Welle



Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26
PM to holds Downing Street briefing with top scientists amid spike in Covid cases and fears over new variant's "rapid spread".

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished