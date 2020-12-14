Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:48s - Published 6 minutes ago

Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection

Crede Bailey is the head of the White House security office.

Now, Business Insider reports Bailey has lost part of his lower right leg and a big toe on his left foot, all amputated during an ongoing battle with COVID-19.

Business Insider reports $35,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Bailey's rehabilitation and 'staggering' medical bills.

Bailey has been hospitalized with a severe case of coronavirus for three months but is reportedly recovering from the illness.

Dozens of top administration officials and White House staffers have contracted COVID-19.

President Donald Trump has consistently downplayed the threat.

While Trump himself was hospitalized for several days after contracting the virus, he has told Americans not to 'be afraid of COVID.'

He's also mocked those who wear face masks, and condemned aggressive state measures taken to slow the spread of the virus.