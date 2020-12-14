Global  
 

‘NBC New Year’s Eve 2021’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup.

Carson Daly returns as host of the annual celebration.

He will be joined by co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Artists who will be performing include Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Doja Cat.

Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo, Chloe x Halle, Sting and more.

The event will broadcast live from Times Square in New York City, but there will be no audience per coronavirus protocols.

In a press release, Daly said that though the "music lineup offers something for everyone in your family," he'll "miss the revelers who can't attend live.".

Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021, Carson Daly, via press release


