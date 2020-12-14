Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 minutes ago

The mt.

Vernon girls basketball team is off to a great start..

As the wildcats started their campaign with 5 straight wins..

And are still undefeated in conference play.

One contributor to that success is brooke jackson..

As the miami of ohio*volleyball commit is also a leader for her basketball squad..

And those around her in the mt.

Vernon community.

The future redhawk is your latest scholar athlete of the week.

I just want to thank my family and friends for helping me get to where i am today.

Go wildcats.

A dual sport athlete who tallied 1000 kills and digs in her volleyball career, and is a leader in multiple categories on the hardwood, brooke jackson gets it done no matter what she is doing.

She comes into practice consistently is the first one in and the last one out.

She sets the bar high has a great attitude and encourages her teammates to be the best that they can be.

I definitely try my best in everything i do in volleyball and basketball i try to get it done in everything i do.

Jackson also hits the books just as hard, as the senior is ranked 9th in her class with a 3.95 grade point average.

She has such a hard nosed approach to everything, common sense and a quest for excellence in such a way that she does lead by example and then as a result, she's a role model for every student in this school.

Brooke- my parents had a big role in it because they pushed me to be the best i could be when i was little and it kind of carried on but i knew i had to get good grades and do well in school to go to a college that i want to go to and play my sport that i love.

The national honor society member is also busy in her mt.

Vernon community, as jackson is involved in 9 different clubs and activities.

Brooke- i love to do everything in the community because the community had my back as well.

I like to be in a bunch of clubs and do a bunch of sports and be involved in things because i feel like me as a student athlete i feel like, that's my role for this community.

I should be out there, i should help everybody and i should be involved in more than just sports.

Steinhart- she's laying a great foundation for future wildcats and she is a great example for our freshman and underclassmen.

Rueger- brooke is destined to to big things.

She has plans and those plans are going to be very exciting.

Brooke jackson, your latest