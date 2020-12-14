Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

(WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

Indiana state police say there are no major injuries from a crash on interstate-70.

The crash happened just before three this afternoon.

It happened near mile marker 13... in the westbound lanes.

More specifically..

About a couple miles east of state road-"46".

Police tell us the crash involved a semi truck.

They say one woman was taken by medical helicopter to indianapolis for treatment.

A child and an older man were both taken to a local hospital.

State police are asking you to use caution or find another route.

Officers estimate a clean up crew will be working until 8 this




