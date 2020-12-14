Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
Indiana state police say there are no major injuries from a crash on interstate-70.
The crash happened just before three this afternoon.
It happened near mile marker 13... in the westbound lanes.
More specifically..
About a couple miles east of state road-"46".
Police tell us the crash involved a semi truck.
They say one woman was taken by medical helicopter to indianapolis for treatment.
A child and an older man were both taken to a local hospital.
State police are asking you to use caution or find another route.
Officers estimate a clean up crew will be working until 8 this