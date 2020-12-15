Local nursing homes will soon have the vaccine

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 days ago

Some north mississippi nursing homes will have a chance to take the vaccine very soon.... wtva's wayne hereford joins us live in tupelo where he talked to a manager at community elder care services about why they are excited and how they will receive the vaccines.

This is the community living center headquarters in tupelo.

Mangers here say residents at their nursing homes across the area have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any day."

"i feel like finally, maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Christina turner is senior director of clinical operations at the community elder care services.

A company manages nursing homes in mississippi and tennessee.

Turner says she is glad the coronavirus vaccine is on the way.

"well we're working with cms ,and the cdc and the pharmacy colaboration to be able to give vaccinations to our residents and staff very,very soon."

She says the company is encouraging staff and residents to take the vaccine but no one will be forced to take it.

"they have 12-hundred nursing home residents that they take care of.

They are happy to see the vaccine on the way."

"maybe today, but hopefully no later than next week from what we are hearing.

The fda has approved the vaccinations so its actually distributed out to several pharmacies over the weekend.

So we should be getting it just any day."

Turner says the pharmacies will make three different trips to their nursing homes to administer the vaccine.

She says there are two doses of the vaccine for each person who takes it.

She did not have a number for how many vaccines the company will get.

The company manages nursing homes throughout the area including in bruce, west point, and fulton.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

Today,