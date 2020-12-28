Global  
 

New Jersey Nursing Homes Set To Get COVID Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published
New Jersey nursing home residents and staff are set to get the coronavirus vaccine Monday -- a week later than planned.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest.


