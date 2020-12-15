Santa's Helpers making dreams come true at the Chico Post Office

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Action News Now spoke to Jamie Truby about how she helps Santa deliver gifts before Christmas.

### new at 6 - a camp fire survivor has a star role in a new documentary called 'dear santa.'

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to elf and postal carrier jamie truby (true-be) about how she helps santa deliver gifts.

Makking dream come true for kids in chico.

### (natt) "i just feel like it is my duty... to bring joy..."

Jamie truby is a camp fire survivor and a contract postal carrier..

But for the past ten years she has also been the head elf for the chico post office.

Jamie: "every year when children write their letters to santa clause we take in their letters because santa can't do everything himself.

Then we read every letter and we get ahold of santa claus and find out who is on the good list or bad list."

Amy standup: "this is the area truby gets letters ready to send to santa."

Jamie: "we give him a list of toys he needs then we wrap them and get them ready for him and then we help him distribute them on christmas eve to the doorsteps of the children who have been on the good list."

Dana nachman is the director of the movie 'dear santa' and the reason behind it.

Dana: "the post master general about 100 years ago had meeting with santa and said 'hey all these letters are coming in to you can we help you facilitate?'

And santa said 'yes of course' and it started then and has been going on ever since."

Post offices part of 'operation santa' have more elves outside the post office to help with gifting, but in chico it's different.

Jamie: "we do it all ourselves, with the help of santa of course."

Nachman says they filmed the movie in 2019 between thanksgiving and christmas and found truby by looking at places that had been through a natural distaster like the camp fire "chico was one of them, and one of our awesome awesome production assistants and researchers she found jamie through research at the chico post office."

Jamie: "it is something i look forward to every single year and as bad as all that was there were a lot of kids that still needed to get their letters to santa and wanted presents from santa.

I mean i was still able to do it, there was no way i wasn't going to."

If you still want to get a letter to santa you have until december 22nd.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski.

Action news now coverage you can count on.

To see how to watch the full movie you can go to our website action news now dot-com and check news links.