'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.


Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Georgia GOP official urges Trump to respect Electoral College vote

 "If they chose Joe Biden, then Joe Biden is the president," said Cobb County Republican Party chairman Jason Shepherd.
CBS News

Lawmaker quits GOP over bid to overturn Biden's win

 "It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation," he said.
CBS News

Republicans acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College

 Biden secured 306 electoral college votes, well over the 270 he needed to affirm his victory.
CBS News

Local Matters: Georgia secretary of state orders signature audit for Cobb County; Democratic Party chair weighs in

 On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County. The unprecedented move..
CBS News

Joe Biden says 'will of people prevailed' after victory confirmed

 The Democrat has been formally certified as the next US president by the country's electoral college.
BBC News
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump [Video]

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

After Electoral College Votes, More Republicans Warily Accept Trump’s Loss

 “At some point, you have to face the music,” said the second-ranking Senate Republican. But Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, was notably silent.
NYTimes.com

Maryland Electors Unanimously Vote For President-Elect Joe Biden [Video]

Maryland Electors Unanimously Vote For President-Elect Joe Biden

Maryland electors cast their official ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election and unanimously voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:41Published
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official [Video]

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report [Video]

One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report

From making baseless claims of voter fraud to false declarations of victory, Donald Trump has been criticised for undermining democracy through his refusal to concede the US election. Joe Biden became..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published