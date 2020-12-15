'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

“At some point, you have to face the music,” said the second-ranking Senate Republican. But Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, was notably silent.

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

The Democrat has been formally certified as the next US president by the country's electoral college.

On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County. The unprecedented move..

Biden secured 306 electoral college votes, well over the 270 he needed to affirm his victory.

"It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation," he said.

"If they chose Joe Biden, then Joe Biden is the president," said Cobb County Republican Party chairman Jason Shepherd.

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..

President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

