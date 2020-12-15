TRANSITION COVID

Global  
 

Video Credit: WMGT
IT'S OFFICIAL - JOE BIDEN HAS BEEN ELECTED THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Tells us what's next in the transition, and the fight against covid-19.

(sot: joe biden/ president elect) "in this battle for the soul of america, democracy prevailed."

A clear win in the electoral college.

(nats, "aye's 55 - no's 0 - cheers") california put joe biden over the top as the next president of the united states.

(sot: joe biden/ president elect) "there's urgent work in front of us.

Getting this pandemic under control and getting a nation vaccinated against this virus."

(sot: sandra lindsay/ nyc critical care nurse) "i feel hopeful today.

Relieved."

The first vaccinations are happening as the u-s reaches a new milestone: 300-thousand deaths.

Health officials think life may get back to normal by fall if they can convince most americans to get the shot.

(sot: moncef slaoui/ operation warp speed chief advisor) "vaccines on shelves are useless.

Unless the majority, or large majority of us gets vaccinated, we will not be able to control this pandemic."

Nearly three million doses are expected at hundreds of locations this week.

Winter storms in the northeast could slow delivery.

Meantime on capitol hill: (sot: senator susan collins/ (r) maine) "i think we've had a christmas miracle occur in washington."

Lawmakers think they've got a relief compromise that will stick.

President trump still refuses to concede ("fox &amp; friends") super burned in (sot: president donald trump/ no super) "it is not over.

We keep going."

And announces that attorney general william barr will resign next week.




