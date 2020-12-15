UK Med Center 12.14.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

The UK Medical Center wants people to know they can handle the load of Covid-19

U-k hospital in lexington... says its handling the demands created by the coronavirus.

And there's no risk of any staff furloughs.

That's the message..

The hospital's top leadership stressed to the university health care committee today.

The hospital has not had to cancel any elective surgeries... and by shifting staff from five closed operating rooms, it's been able to handle the region's sickest patients.

As of today..

That includes 85 covid patients from 50 counties.

L3: abc 36 news white dr. mark newman uk healthcare vice president "and it is difficult and or team does a good job of trying to work to get the sickest patients here.

But that may mean some of the people who are less sick have to go other places.

And that's difficult, i admit that's one of the most difficult things we have to deal with."

Even with the number of coronavirus patients, the hospital says it still has capacity