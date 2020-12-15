Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Med Center 12.14.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
UK Med Center 12.14.20The UK Medical Center wants people to know they can handle the load of Covid-19

U-k hospital in lexington... says its handling the demands created by the coronavirus.

And there's no risk of any staff furloughs.

That's the message..

The hospital's top leadership stressed to the university health care committee today.

The hospital has not had to cancel any elective surgeries... and by shifting staff from five closed operating rooms, it's been able to handle the region's sickest patients.

As of today..

That includes 85 covid patients from 50 counties.

L3: abc 36 news white dr. mark newman uk healthcare vice president "and it is difficult and or team does a good job of trying to work to get the sickest patients here.

But that may mean some of the people who are less sick have to go other places.

And that's difficult, i admit that's one of the most difficult things we have to deal with."

Even with the number of coronavirus patients, the hospital says it still has capacity




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting There’s been very little joy to the world in 2020, but hopefully the holiday season — and a...
The Wrap - Published

Venezuelan Army dives into BTC mining to generate unblockable income

Venezuelan Army dives into BTC mining to generate unblockable income Venezuela’s army has rolled out a crypto mining center containing BTC-mining rigs. A report...
Invezz - Published

Amazon announces Dallas expansion bringing key data center functions to the area

The Dallas area is set for some data center help from the largest cloud provider. Amazon said Tuesday...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The History Of The Pittsburgh Parking Chair [Video]

The History Of The Pittsburgh Parking Chair

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk to Heinz History Center CEO Andy Masich about the mysterious history of the Pittsburgh parking chair.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:20Published
Humana partners with Veteran's Outreach Center [Video]

Humana partners with Veteran's Outreach Center

Humana will work with the Veteran's Outreach Center to help connect people with affordable health care.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal [Video]

Nurse leaves hospital after 8-month COVID ordeal

Merlin Pambuan, an ICU nurse, beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal with COVID-19 by walking out the front door this week of St. Mary Medical Center, the Long Beach, California hospital where she has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published