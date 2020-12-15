Two dads invent Covid-friendly boardgame

Two dads who bonded at the school gates have invented a best-selling boardgame that reunites families virtually for a TV-style quiz – netting nearly £1million in advance sales for Christmas.

Developed during the pandemic, fast-paced trivia game Outsmarted!

Has been dubbed “perfect for lockdowns” by itsKent creators Stuart Nice, 46, and Paul Davis, 55 – as it allows loved ones toplay together without breaking Covid-19 rules.