Two dads invent Covid-friendly boardgame

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s
Two dads who bonded at the school gates have invented a best-selling boardgame that reunites families virtually for a TV-style quiz – netting nearly £1million in advance sales for Christmas.

Developed during the pandemic, fast-paced trivia game Outsmarted!

Has been dubbed “perfect for lockdowns” by itsKent creators Stuart Nice, 46, and Paul Davis, 55 – as it allows loved ones toplay together without breaking Covid-19 rules.


