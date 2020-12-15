Global  
 

Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company

The singer has hired Goldman Sachs to raise $100 million in financing for her company Savage x Fenty.


Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear [Video]

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding. The New York Times' DealBook newsletter reports that the financing may be used to expand in Europe. According to Business Insider Savage X Fenty may launch a new line of athletic wear. Launched in May 2018, Savage X Fenty generates roughly $150 million in revenue, according to the Times.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale [Video]

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale

According to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale. The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty site. This includes every complexion, lip, and eye offering, except the Clara Lionel Foundation products. Allure beauty editors encourage Fenty fans to use this as an opportunity to stock up on their favorite go-to items and explore the new Fenty skin collection.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Pharrell Williams cryptically teases Rihanna's in a 'different place' with forthcoming album [Video]

Pharrell Williams cryptically teases Rihanna's in a 'different place' with forthcoming album

Pharrell Williams has offered up some intriguing hints about Rihanna's forthcoming album.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7% [Video]

Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7%

On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021. The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal. Over half of the country's population is expected to be immunized by March. Business Insider reports there will be a significant rebound in economic activity from the second quarter of next year. New trade restrictions are likely to weigh on potential growth in the coming years. Goldman said the drag will mostly be slow to materialize.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Goldman Sachs Cuts Growth Forecast For U.S. [Video]

Goldman Sachs Cuts Growth Forecast For U.S.

Goldman Sachs has cut its near-term growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs based this on spiking COVID-19 cases and slowing economic activity. US gross domestic product will grow 3.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous forecast of 4.5%. According to Business Insider first-quarter 2021 growth estimate was also lowered to 1% from 3.5%. Goldman Sachs said the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Malaysia 1MDB investigation: Goldman Sachs to pay $3bn fine [Video]

Malaysia 1MDB investigation: Goldman Sachs to pay $3bn fine

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak says he is innocent and is appealing against his conviction.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published

