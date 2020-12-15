Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding. The New York Times' DealBook newsletter reports that the financing may be used to expand in Europe. According to Business Insider Savage X Fenty may launch a new line of athletic wear. Launched in May 2018, Savage X Fenty generates roughly $150 million in revenue, according to the Times.
According to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale. The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty site. This includes every complexion, lip, and eye offering, except the Clara Lionel Foundation products. Allure beauty editors encourage Fenty fans to use this as an opportunity to stock up on their favorite go-to items and explore the new Fenty skin collection.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021. The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal. Over half of the country's population is expected to be immunized by March. Business Insider reports there will be a significant rebound in economic activity from the second quarter of next year. New trade restrictions are likely to weigh on potential growth in the coming years. Goldman said the drag will mostly be slow to materialize.
Goldman Sachs has cut its near-term growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs based this on spiking COVID-19 cases and slowing economic activity. US gross domestic product will grow 3.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous forecast of 4.5%. According to Business Insider first-quarter 2021 growth estimate was also lowered to 1% from 3.5%. Goldman Sachs said the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution.