Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company

Goldman Sachs:UK Economy To Grow 7%



On Friday, Goldman Sachs predicted the UK's economy will grow 7% in 2021. The growth will be led by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and a Brexit trade deal. Over half of the country's population is expected to be immunized by March. Business Insider reports there will be a significant rebound in economic activity from the second quarter of next year. New trade restrictions are likely to weigh on potential growth in the coming years. Goldman said the drag will mostly be slow to materialize.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970