Rihanna Seeks $100 Million to Expand Lingerie Company

The singer has hired Goldman Sachs to raise $100 million in financing for her company Savage x Fenty.

The brand is looking to bring in additional funding for new ventures such as athletic wear and expanding into Europe.

The company is said to currently generate $150 million in revenue, but is not yet profitable.

Savage x Fenty launched in 2018 and has been viewed as a more inclusive answer to rival brand Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie brand’s annual fashion show, which streamed on Amazon, was recently lauded as “a forceful display of inclusivity.”