Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rihanna Seeks $100 Million to Expand Lingerie Company

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Rihanna Seeks $100 Million to Expand Lingerie Company

Rihanna Seeks $100 Million to Expand Lingerie Company

Rihanna Seeks $100 Million to Expand Lingerie Company.

The singer has hired Goldman Sachs to raise $100 million in financing for her company Savage x Fenty.

The brand is looking to bring in additional funding for new ventures such as athletic wear and expanding into Europe.

.

The company is said to currently generate $150 million in revenue, but is not yet profitable.

Savage x Fenty launched in 2018 and has been viewed as a more inclusive answer to rival brand Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie brand’s annual fashion show, which streamed on Amazon, was recently lauded as “a forceful display of inclusivity.”


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear [Video]

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding. The New York Times' DealBook newsletter reports that the financing may be used to expand in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published