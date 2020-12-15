Festive pranksters turn the statue of Lord John Scott into Peppa Pig Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 6 minutes ago Festive pranksters turn the statue of Lord John Scott into Peppa Pig A village is hunting festive pranksters who have turned a statue of its most famous son into PEPPA PIG. The statue of Lord John Scott, who died in 1860, is a Christmas target for jokers in Dunchurch, near Rugby, Warks.Hilarious pictures show the monument draped in a pink sheet with arms stretched out and a huge pink papier mache head resembling the cartoon animal. It has previously been turned into Harry Potter, Shrek, Happy Feet, Pikachu, Homer Simpson, an Olympic athlete and The Grinch in an annual tradition dating back to the 1970s.But this year the secret group has dressed up the statue in the centre of the village as Peppa Pig. Social media users quipped they were concerned the children's TV favourite stands yards away from a butcher's. Writing on Facebook, Ann Wright said: "Absolutely fabulous! Not a hint of COVID, just what we all need. The kids will love it. Well done the Dunchurch Fairies."Sheila Brooks said: "We know it's Christmas when we see this !! Don't stop doing it"Diane Jones said: "Its Brilliant and something at long last to make us all smile especially the little ones."Richard Veys said: "Well done Dunchurch Fairies. Something fun."Helen Carter said: "Can't wait to show our 3 year old twin girls.... they are going to love this!!!!!! Xx"The statue commemorates the Lord, who was a Grenadier Guards officer, a Scottish MP and a landlord, who died aged 51 in 1860.His family, the Buccleuchs, are still one of the largest private landowners in Europe with extensive holdings in Scotland. 0

