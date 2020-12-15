Mona Singh Opens Up On Playing A Murderer In Black Widows; Talks About Reuniting With Kareena, Aamir



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions ZEE5 Indian video on demand service run by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Shamita Shetty Gets Candid About Her Character In Black Widows, Reveals She Initially Didn’t Like It



Fans have seen the gorgeous Shamita Shetty portray various characters in her films and shows. Well the beauty is all set to shine on-screen once again with ZEE5’s upcoming web show Black Widows and this time the audience will get to see her in a deadly yet hilarious role. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Shamita got candid about her character and even revealed how her family, including sister Shilpa Shetty, reacted to the trailer. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:16 Published on January 1, 1970

Aamir Khan Indian actor and director Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB



Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence



Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." The complainant, a Mumbai based lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain". Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant [email protected]_khan," Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published now