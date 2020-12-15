|
|
|
Russian Hackers Breach US Government
Russian Hackers Breach US Government
On December 13th, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The breach began as early as March, meaning that hackers — believed to be linked to a foreign...
Upworthy - Published
|
US officials suspect that Russian-linked hackers were behind the recent data breach of multiple...
Upworthy - Published
|
The CEO of cybersecurity company FireEye said they appeared to be trying to steal information from...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •The Verge
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Large-scale hack of the US Treasury
A big concern this morning after a large-scale hack of the US Treasury and Commerce Departments. US officials telling ABC News that Russian government hackers were behind the attack.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06Published
|
Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies
Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:27Published
|
Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies
Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at a U.S. government department and agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Freddie Joyner has more.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
|