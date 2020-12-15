Global  
 

Russian Hackers Breach US Government

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
On December 13th, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies.


United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce

Potentially major hack of government agencies disclosed

 Treasury, Commerce Departments hit. Feds order all agencies to search their networks for signs they were affected. Russia, suspected by many experts, denies any..
CBS News

U.S. Commerce Department confirms security "breach"

 The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are investigating the breach, which may have affected other government agencies.
CBS News

Russian Hackers Broke Into Federal Agencies, U.S. Officials Suspect

 In one of the most sophisticated and perhaps largest hacks in more than five years, email systems were breached at the Treasury and Commerce Departments. Other..
NYTimes.com

SolarWinds hack: How hackers spied on the US government for months

The breach began as early as March, meaning that hackers — believed to be linked to a foreign...
Upworthy - Published

US officials scramble to deal with suspected Russian hack of government agencies

US officials suspect that Russian-linked hackers were behind the recent data breach of multiple...
Upworthy - Published

Russian hackers breach U.S. government, targeting agencies, private companies

The CEO of cybersecurity company FireEye said they appeared to be trying to steal information from...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Large-scale hack of the US Treasury [Video]

Large-scale hack of the US Treasury

A big concern this morning after a large-scale hack of the US Treasury and Commerce Departments. US officials telling ABC News that Russian government hackers were behind the attack.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies [Video]

Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies

Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:27Published
Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies [Video]

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at a U.S. government department and agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:42Published