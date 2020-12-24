SolarWinds updates flagship software

SolarWinds said Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the company's products.

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia [NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

U.S. says SolarWinds hack impacting local govt The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.