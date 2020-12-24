SolarWinds updates flagship software

SolarWinds said Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the company's products.
The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
[NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.
The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening. Fred Katayama reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.
The IT firm SolarWinds suffered a massive hack when attackers plugged malicious code into the company's software.
According to Business Insider, the code was then distributed to 18,000 of its 300,000..