U.S. Treasury confirms hack as more blame Russia

[NFA] The U.S. secretary of the Treasury on Monday publicly confirmed that his department had been breached, saying: "Our unclassified systems did have some access." This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Speaking to CNBC, Mnuchin acknowledged that the hackers had breached the Treasury department's unclassified network but downplayed the severity of the intrusion, saying there was no damage or any large amounts of information displaced.
Mnuchin said he would not discuss the situation any further because there were still details that "we're not yet ready to disclose." U.S. government and cybersecurity experts in several countries are still struggling to get their arms around the massive breach, which began earlier this year when hackers subverted the Texas-based software company SolarWinds and used it as a springboard to jump deep into government and corporate networks.
Top U.S. officials - including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - have blamed Russia for the ambitious espionage operation, although some officials and experts have told Reuters it is too soon to know for sure who is behind the breach.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement and President Donald Trump, who has spent much of his one term in office defending Russia from various allegations of hacking and interference, downplayed the breach and raised the possibility that China might be involved.
BARR: "It certainly appears to be the Russians..." Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday became the latest Trump administration official to break with the outgoing president, telling a news conference that he agreed with Pompeo's assessment that Russia was responsible.
Microsoft was breached in the massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, according to people familiar with the matter, adding a top technology target to a growing list of vital government agencies. Freddie Joyner has more.
U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.