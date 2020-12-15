Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll have clouds on the increase today and it will still be cool.

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan, but most of the day should be okay for most.

Highs will be in the mid-20s.

Those light easterly winds still may sneak in a few lake flurries or a snow shower.

It shouldn't be anything major with overnight lows in the low-20s.

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan again on Tuesday, but most of the day should be okay for most.

Highs will be in the low-30s.

Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

If we don't see any good sized winter storms to compensate for the snow melt, it may be another brown Christmas this year.