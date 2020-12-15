Shocking CCTV footage showed a meanspirited thief nicking Santa's boots from a homemade effigy outside a pub Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:11s - Published 9 minutes ago Shocking CCTV footage showed a meanspirited thief nicking Santa's boots from a homemade effigy outside a pub Shocking CCTV footage showed a meanspirited thief nicking Santa's boots from a homemade effigy outside a pub.Santa can be seen hanging from a first floor window above the entrance to The Green pub in Haddington, East Lothian, carrying a sack. But in the early hours of Saturday morning, a thief was caught on camera yanking the boots off and running away - leaving schoolchildren devastated.Landlord Kurt Edwards branded the vandal 'idiotic' and said he was determined to restore Santa to his full glory.Dad-of-three Kurt said: "There's always somebody who's got to ruin it."We made the Santa suit and hung it up about three weeks ago."It survived rain and a bit of snow, then that happened."The main reason we did it is because we're on a crossing where the kids go to school and can see it."Someone rang me on Saturday morning saying somebody stole Santa's boots."I checked the CCTV and saw the idiot do it."We've had quite a lot of feedback and kids are upset not seeing Santa hanging out the window."We're determined to get him back up."We're going to try and get new boots and get him back up this week."It's just really annoying."A lot of people are angry about it."The theft happened at 5.30am and parts of the homemade Santa fell to the pavement as the man ran away.Kurt, who has run the pub for a year-and-a-half, shared CCTV footage on social media to help try and identify the thief.One social media user said: "That's shocking. My kids love saying 'Santa is still trying to get into The Green' every time we drive past. "Hope you catch him."Another added: "Lowlife eejit." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shocking CCTV footage showed a meanspirited thief nicking Santa's boots from a homemade effigy outside a pub.Santa can be seen hanging from a first floor window above the entrance to The Green pub in Haddington, East Lothian, carrying a sack. But in the early hours of Saturday morning, a thief was caught on camera yanking the boots off and running away - leaving schoolchildren devastated.Landlord Kurt Edwards branded the vandal 'idiotic' and said he was determined to restore Santa to his full glory.Dad-of-three Kurt said: "There's always somebody who's got to ruin it."We made the Santa suit and hung it up about three weeks ago."It survived rain and a bit of snow, then that happened."The main reason we did it is because we're on a crossing where the kids go to school and can see it."Someone rang me on Saturday morning saying somebody stole Santa's boots."I checked the CCTV and saw the idiot do it."We've had quite a lot of feedback and kids are upset not seeing Santa hanging out the window."We're determined to get him back up."We're going to try and get new boots and get him back up this week."It's just really annoying."A lot of people are angry about it."The theft happened at 5.30am and parts of the homemade Santa fell to the pavement as the man ran away.Kurt, who has run the pub for a year-and-a-half, shared CCTV footage on social media to help try and identify the thief.One social media user said: "That's shocking. My kids love saying 'Santa is still trying to get into The Green' every time we drive past. "Hope you catch him."Another added: "Lowlife eejit."





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CCTV captures thief making off with six-foot model of Betty Boop



This bizarre footage shows the moment a brazen thief made off from a restaurant carrying the eatery's popular mascot - a six-foot tall model of BETTY BOOP. The life-size figure of the iconic character.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on October 30, 2020

