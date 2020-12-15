CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined £82,499 after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’sCovid-19 lockdown, while wearing mis-matched slippers.
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences.
The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Clashes erupted at a protest against police violence on the streets of Paris on Saturday (December 5), as protesters hurled projectiles and police fired back tear gas. The beating of a Black man and a proposed security law have stoked anger. Lucy Fielder reports.
Three staff of a petrol pump got injured after they were beaten up by few people in Punjab's Ludhiana on November 28. According to the police, two persons came to refill their vehicle and had an argument with the staff. Later, they came with few people and attacked the staff. The whole incident was captured in CCTV. Police probe is underway in the matter.
A leopard entered the Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad and was caught on CCTV roaming around the streets in the neighbourhood. Residents of the area immediately contacted forest department officials who rushed t the spot. After conducting a search operation the leopard was rescued by the forest department officials. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published