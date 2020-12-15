CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash

Unidentified men beat petrol pump staff in Ludhiana, 3 injured



Three staff of a petrol pump got injured after they were beaten up by few people in Punjab's Ludhiana on November 28. According to the police, two persons came to refill their vehicle and had an argument with the staff. Later, they came with few people and attacked the staff. The whole incident was captured in CCTV. Police probe is underway in the matter.

