Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash

CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined £82,499 after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’sCovid-19 lockdown, while wearing mis-matched slippers.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Grealish Jack Grealish English association football player

Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months [Video]

Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences. The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k [Video]

Footballer Jack Grealish banned from driving and fined £82k

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
England’s Jack Grealish handed nine-month driving ban after lockdown crash [Video]

England’s Jack Grealish handed nine-month driving ban after lockdown crash

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined a total of £82,499 after crashing his high-powered £80,000 RangeRover during March’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain banned from driving

 The England and Aston Villa player has also been hit with an £80,000 fine.
BBC News

Closed-circuit television Closed-circuit television Use of video cameras to transmit a signal to a specific place on a limited set of monitors

French protest police brutality, clashes erupt [Video]

French protest police brutality, clashes erupt

Clashes erupted at a protest against police violence on the streets of Paris on Saturday (December 5), as protesters hurled projectiles and police fired back tear gas. The beating of a Black man and a proposed security law have stoked anger. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published
Unidentified men beat petrol pump staff in Ludhiana, 3 injured [Video]

Unidentified men beat petrol pump staff in Ludhiana, 3 injured

Three staff of a petrol pump got injured after they were beaten up by few people in Punjab's Ludhiana on November 28. According to the police, two persons came to refill their vehicle and had an argument with the staff. Later, they came with few people and attacked the staff. The whole incident was captured in CCTV. Police probe is underway in the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Ghaziabad; rescued later [Video]

Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Ghaziabad; rescued later

A leopard entered the Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad and was caught on CCTV roaming around the streets in the neighbourhood. Residents of the area immediately contacted forest department officials who rushed t the spot. After conducting a search operation the leopard was rescued by the forest department officials. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

Range Rover Range Rover Series of SUV models from Land Rover


Related videos from verified sources

Passengers miraculously survive after being flung out of car after high-speed crash in southern India [Video]

Passengers miraculously survive after being flung out of car after high-speed crash in southern India

This was the moment passengers survived after being flung out of a car involved in a high-speed crash in southern India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge [Video]

Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge

Aston Villa and England footballer Jack Grealish has admitted careless drivingin connection with a crash during March’s coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons [Video]

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insistshe needs to shine at a major tournament with England before he will accept anycomparisons. The Aston Villa captain had a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published