CCTV shows Grealish crash Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago CCTV shows Grealish crash CCTV footage shows Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish crashing into two parked cars on March 29 and speeding down a motorway on October 6 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of careless driving. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CCTV footage released of Jack Grealish crash



England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined £82,499 after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’sCovid-19 lockdown, while wearing mis-matched.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 3 hours ago