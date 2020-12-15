Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:25s - Published
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences.

The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Report by Alibhaiz.

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined £82,499 after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’sCovid-19 lockdown, while wearing mis-matched slippers.

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg.

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined a total of £82,499 after crashing his high-powered £80,000 RangeRover during March's Covid-19 lockdown.

 The England and Aston Villa player has also been hit with an £80,000 fine.
BBC News

Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Report by Patelr.

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory [Video]

Harry Kane keen to follow in Bobby Moore’s footsteps and lead England to glory

Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions' unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country's most cherished moments.

Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity [Video]

Harry Kane encourages football fans to wear favourite football shirts for charity

England captain Harry Kane is supporting the Bobby Moore Fund for CancerResearch UK ahead of Football Shirt Friday on November 20, when people areasked to wear their favourite shirt and donate £5 to help fight bowel cancer.

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi penalty wins West Midlands derby

 Substitute Anwar El Ghazi converts a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa snatch victory in their West Midlands derby at Wolves.
BBC News

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks [Video]

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz.

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas [Video]

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday. He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break. Report by Alibhaiz.

Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable [Video]

Barclay: UK's Brexit demands entirely reasonable

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the UK has put forth "reasonable demands" during Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. Report by Alibhaiz.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined a total of...
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined a total of...
