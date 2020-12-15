Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:25s - Published 7 minutes ago

Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences.

The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Report by Alibhaiz.

