Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine monthsand fined £82,499 after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’sCovid-19 lockdown, while wearing mis-matched slippers.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 after crashing his Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. The 25-year-old Aston Villa captain was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, after previously admitting two counts of careless driving Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton pays tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Harry Kane is determined to make history next summer by following in thefootsteps of the great Bobby Moore and captaining England to glory on homesoil. Three years on from spearheading the Three Lions’ unforgettable run tothe World Cup semi-finals, the rearranged European Championship offers a once-in-a-generation shot to end the long wait for a major trophy at Wembley. Mooreis the only captain to have led England to silverware and the image of thedefensive great on the shoulders of his fellow 1966 heroes holding the JulesRimet Trophy remains one of the country’s most cherished moments.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
England captain Harry Kane is supporting the Bobby Moore Fund for CancerResearch UK ahead of Football Shirt Friday on November 20, when people areasked to wear their favourite shirt and donate £5 to help fight bowel cancer.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals.
Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday.
He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the UK has put forth "reasonable demands" during Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn