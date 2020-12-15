Tuesday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: MBIO, DK Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Tuesday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: MBIO, DK Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Mustang Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M. . Bought 100,000 shares of MBIO, for a cost of $2.66 each, for a total investment of $266,000. Rosenwald, M. . Was up about 15.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MBIO trading as high as $3.06 at last check today. Mustang Bio is trading up about 7.3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rosenwald, M. . In the past twelve months. And at Delek US Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Richard J. Marcogliese who purchased 11,000 shares at a cost of $16.92 each, for a total investment of $186,142. Delek US Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to snag DK at a price even lower than Marcogliese did, with the stock trading as low as $15.88 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 6.2% under Marcogliese's purchase price.





