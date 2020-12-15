Global  
 

Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s
As the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starts to roll out in America, Fauci thinks the country can achieve heard immunity by "the end of the second quarter 2021.".

If enough people make the decision to get vaccinated.

It could be "sometime by the end of March, the beginning of April, that the normal healthy man and woman in the street who has no underlying conditions would likely get it.".

By the time we get to the fall, we can start approaching some degree of relief where the level of infection will be so low in society we can start essentially approaching some form of normality, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to MSNBC's Hallie Jackson.

Dr. Fauci also said it will still likely be necessary to wear masks, postpone public events .

And continue detailed hygiene protocols "several months into the second half and beyond of 2021.".

Only when you get the level of infection in society so low that it's no longer a public health threat can you then think about the possibility of then pulling back on public health measures, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to MSNBC's Hallie Jackson.

Dr. Fauci intends to be publicly vaccinated as soon as possible to encourage people "that this is something we should do."


