Doctor Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer

As the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starts to roll out in America, Fauci thinks the country can achieve heard immunity by "the end of the second quarter 2021".


U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives [Video]

U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives

[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.

Fauci: 'Something very strange' about COVID [Video]

Fauci: 'Something very strange' about COVID

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday said there's something "very strange" about a virus that "barely bothers" most people and kills others that needs to be better understood.

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

German scientist Özlem Türeci was focused on cancer, then came COVID-19. It was her 'duty' to help develop a vaccine.

 When Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech, first heard about the novel coronavirus, she knew her company would have to work on a vaccine to fight it.
 
U.S. and Pfizer Are Negotiating Deal for More Vaccine Doses Next Year

 The Trump administration is discussing helping the drug maker get the raw materials it would need to produce tens of millions of extra doses of its Covid-19..
Fact check: Bell's palsy among COVID-19 trial participants likely unrelated to Pfizer vaccine

 A Facebook post claims 4 volunteers from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial developed Bell's palsy. That claim is missing significant context.
Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer [Video]

Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer

Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' , by Late Spring or Early Summer. As the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starts to roll out in America, Fauci thinks the country can achieve heard immunity by..

COVID Analysis: Achieving Herd Immunity [Video]

COVID Analysis: Achieving Herd Immunity

With a coronavirus vaccine imminent, how long might it take until the whole community is protected or until we reach herd immunity? Allen Martin spoke with UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford...

Doctor Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial [Video]

Doctor Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial

Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on December 8th.

