Doctor Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer

[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to arrive in the form of a vaccine. Even then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it won't be until at least late fall or early winter 2021 before it's acceptable to "throw the mask away." Gavino Garay reports.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday said there's something "very strange" about a virus that "barely bothers" most people and kills others that needs to be better understood.