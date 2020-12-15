Gwen Stefani nearly messed up Blake Shelton's proposal

Blake Shelton feared he'd lose engagement ring before proposing to Gwen Stefani



Blake Shelton was paranoid about losing his engagement ring before he gave it to Gwen Stefani because he kept it in his truck for a week before proposing. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 35 minutes ago

Gwen Stefani discovered she has dyslexia after her children were diagnosed with the learning disorder



Gwen Stefani has dyslexia, but didn't know until all three of her sons were diagnosed with the learning disorder. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:54 Published 2 hours ago