Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged the government to reconsider the easing of Covid restrictions over Christmas given the rise in infections across the country.

He added he wants schools to remain open however more needed to ensure the safety of students and teachers, such as mass testing.

Report by Alibhaiz.

