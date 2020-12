Lauren Holly Reacts To Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Impersonation Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:07s - Published 7 minutes ago Lauren Holly Reacts To Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Impersonation While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about her new series "Tiny Pretty Things", Lauren Holly reacts to ex-husband Jim Carrey's impersonation of Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live", calling him a "genius." "Tiny Pretty Things" is streaming now on Netflix. 0

