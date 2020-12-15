Will Christmas be cancelled this year?
Pressure is increasing on the Government to rethink the rules for the festiveperiod, but what are the guidelines as they stand?
Take a tour of one of the World’s Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!Take a tour of one of the World’s Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar’s Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation...
Upside Academy is bringing a Christmas COVID Drive Thru, happening this weekendFor the 7th year in a row, Upside Academy is bringing its Christmas spirit to Kern County, this time in a contactless COVID setting.
Finding Christmas lights harder due to COVIDHaving trouble finding Christmas lights this year? Turns out, you're not alone. Sales are skyrocketing and part of the reason has to do with COVID.