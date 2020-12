Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:44s - Published 1 day ago

Paula Abdul Previews 'The Masked Dancer'

While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Paula Abdul shares what to expect from "The Masked Singer" spin-off show, "The Masked Dancer".

Tune into the series premiere of "The Masked Dancer" on Sunday, Dec.

27 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on CTV.