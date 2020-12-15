Global  
 

Giannis Signs 5-year Supermax Extension With Bucks

Cancel the speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have agreed to a five-year $228.2 million extension to keep the Greek Freak in Milwaukee.


Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to 5-year, $228M US supermax extension with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached a 5-year, $228-million US supermax contract with the Milwaukee...
