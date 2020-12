Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 minute ago

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates.

Plus, more TV news including a preview of "The Voice" season 19 finale.