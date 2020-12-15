LSAD Wrinkles

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
C1 3 deals for you.

Lsadwrinkles schminkles you know,one of the biggest trends right now is really finding ways to make a difference in your beauty routine and your sense of well being at home.

One of the lines that does that better than anything else is wrinkles schminkles and today, we're introducing something brand new in that line, the exfoliating pads.

And you're actually going to get to meet the inventor.

Gabrielle is joing us from australia.

The business has been something that's started out as being a little bit of a hobby business, to test and see if the product would work in the market and then turned it into a whole range of silicone patches.

Number one,they prevent lines and wrinkles from forming by keeping the skin taut.

Secondly, they create hydration and moisture to the skins surface.

And thirdly,they help stimulate collagen, that vital protein we lose as our skin ages.

Our medical-grade silicone is made in one of only two fda approved facilities in the u.s. and we're super proud of that.

Thank you to the local steals and deals customers for supporting our brand and trialing our wrinkles schminkles silicone patches.

We know you love them, we know they've sold out multiple times with you.

We're now bringing you the sheet masks and peel pads, and we just want to say a big thank you for embracing our brand.

Gabrielle, thank you so much for joing us.

Now, we have these fabulous exfoliating peel pads.

You have one for the neck and decolletage, one for the face.

It's the perfect amount, easy to use, you can use it as often as you want, and it makes all of your skin care work better.right now, they're 30% offon localsteals.com.




