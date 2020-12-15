Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Performances From The Nutcracker on Main Street

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Performances From The Nutcracker on Main Street

WEB EXTRA: Performances From The Nutcracker on Main Street

A holiday performance in Little Rock, AR took place on a street instead of a stage.

Take a look at this socially distant twist on "The Nutcracker."


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital [Video]

WEB EXTRA :First Lady Reads Book, Calls Bingo at Children's Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump read a book aloud and announced a bingo game during a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (12/15). To stay safe during the pandemic,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
WEB EXTRA: Car Crashes Into Apartment Building, Leaves Gaping Hole [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Car Crashes Into Apartment Building, Leaves Gaping Hole

Here are Chopper 4 aerials of the damage left behind after a car slammed into an apartment building in Margate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
Once Upon A Main Street movie (2020) - Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin [Video]

Once Upon A Main Street movie (2020) - Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin

Once Upon A Main Street movie (2020) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amelia, who wants to open a year round Christmas store, bids for a shop lot against Vic, who wants to open a chocolate shop. Rivalry..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published