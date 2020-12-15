Austin assault suspect identified

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

Just moments austin police updated us on what was being described as a serious assault case.

Tonight police say one person is dead following the incident this morning shortly before nine.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has been following the story all day and spoke with neighbors before police confirmed the death of 27 year old jamie vaca of austin.

I'm at the 800 block of 3rd avenue northwest in austin.

I spoke to one neighbor who lives right across from the crime scene.

She shares what she saw this morning.

Around 8 this morning april reyes was making breakfast for her children.

Reyes: "and then my kids said mom there's something going on outside i come and look at my porch and i looked at the door and i was like woah whats going on."

Reyes says there was a lot going on.

Reyes: "lot of commotion yelling, dogs barking.

People running around, sirens and ambulance.

Lt.

M:"officers were dispatch to reports of an assault."

Lt.

John mueller with the austin police department says two people were transported by mayo ambulance and treated for serious injuries.

The department chief is describing what happened as a serious assault.

But mueller says a suspect is in custody.

Lt.m "at this time there is no danger to the neighborhood."

The incident just adds to reyes concerns about her neighborhood.

Reyes: "i thought it was the perfect place to raise my kids but not no more.

Not no more its the mower county sheriffs office is also assisting in the investigation.

And again, 27 year old jamie vaca died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this morning's incident.