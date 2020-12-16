Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago

Journalist: "Pervy" Toobin Tooted Tiny Horn On Voice Mail

Another woman has come forward with details of "pervy" Jeffrey Toobin's sexploits.

Journalist Lisa DePaulo told the New York Times Toobin left a message on her voicemail.

The voicemail detailed a sex act he planned to perform on her.

She said the incident took place in 2003 when he invited her to celebrate New Year's Eve with him.

Toobin said he was separated from his wife.

Days later he allegedly called her and said he was back with his wife.

CNN told the New York Times the disgraced journalist Jeffrey Toobin, 60, remains in his role as its chief legal analyst.

The network would not provide further comment.

Sources suggested CNN's lack of reproach could be down to network president Jeff Zucker being a big fan of Toobin.

Toobin was on an 'election simulation' Zoom call in October with New Yorker colleagues.

During the call he allegedly pulled out his penis and masturbate.

He was fired from The New Yorker shortly afterwards.