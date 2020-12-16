McConnell congratulates Biden
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell openly congratulated the Biden-Harris ticket on the results of the Electoral College vote.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Congratulates President-Elect Joe BidenPresident-elect Joe Biden reached another milestone of sorts as he got recognition from the top Republican in the Senate. He also named a former campaign rival to his cabinet; CBS2's Dick Brennan..
McConnell congratulates President-elect BidenU.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories,..