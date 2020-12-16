Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell congratulates Biden

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:16s - Published
McConnell congratulates Biden

McConnell congratulates Biden

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell openly congratulated the Biden-Harris ticket on the results of the Electoral College vote.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Early Addition: The Pandemic Is Having A Long Term "Social, Emotional & Academic" Impact On Kids

"Physically distant but socially connected" Because you don't know what the middle class is, check...
Gothamist - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden [Video]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden reached another milestone of sorts as he got recognition from the top Republican in the Senate. He also named a former campaign rival to his cabinet; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published