Warriors Edge Out Cougars for 29th Straight Win

We hit the hardwood for some college hoops... number 22 indiana tech making the short trip across town to face saint francis...cougs jumped out to the early lead in this one... reganne pate hits the stepback triple... and that puts usf up seven...but the warriors would storm back... emma tuominen with the steal... she finishes on the other end... she had 15... tech back within 2...then... erika foy off the dribble... gets the bucket at the rim... that ties things back up at the end of the first...cougs would give themselves some breathing room before half... meleah leatherman..

Strong finish inside with the left... game high 21 points and ten boards for the central noble grad... u-s-f up three at half...but it's the warriors who take care of business tonight... team high 16 from foy...as tech wins their 29th straight game... 64-60