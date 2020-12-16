Watch: Indian Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessel 'Sujeet' commissioned in Goa

Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel 'Sujeet' commissioned in Goa on December 15.

It’s the second of five offshore patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited.

ICG said the vessel was made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Make in India'.

Secretary of Defence Production, Raj Kumar commissioned the vessel.

Kumar was briefed about state-of-the-art technology to meet maritime challenges in safeguarding national interests & to facilitate maritime trade & commerce.

Several dignitaries from Armed Forces, Central and State Govt were present in the event.

