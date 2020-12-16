Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:34s - Published 2 minutes ago

Vijay Diwas 2020: How India helped liberate Bangladesh | Oneindia News

December 16 is marked as Vijay Diwas in India to commemorate all the brave soldiers who served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and succeeded in liberating then East Pakistan, forming what we know as Bangladesh today.

The war began on 3 December 1971 and ended 13 days later on 16 December with the surrender of the Pakistani Army.

