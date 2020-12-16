Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vijay Diwas 2020: How India helped liberate Bangladesh | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Vijay Diwas 2020: How India helped liberate Bangladesh | Oneindia News

Vijay Diwas 2020: How India helped liberate Bangladesh | Oneindia News

December 16 is marked as Vijay Diwas in India to commemorate all the brave soldiers who served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and succeeded in liberating then East Pakistan, forming what we know as Bangladesh today.

The war began on 3 December 1971 and ended 13 days later on 16 December with the surrender of the Pakistani Army.

Watch the video to know more.

#VijayDiwas #IndoPakWar1971 #BangladeshLiberationWar


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News [Video]

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river. There are fears that this could..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News [Video]

Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News

The struggle to unite India was nearly as great as the struggle to free India and the man we can credit for the mammoth task of creating India's map as we know it today is Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. We..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published