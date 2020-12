New Hyundai Kona Electric highlights AutoMotions - Duration: 01:14s - Published 16 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published New Hyundai Kona Electric highlights Compact electric SUV segment-leading 250-mile estimated range Bold, fresh design elements with extroverted color options Signature LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights High-efficiency 201 horsepower (150 kW), 291 lb.-ft. Electric motor powertrain High-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery Standard floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ capability Hyundai Smart Sense (HSS): Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection Driver Attention Warning Lane Keeping Assist Blind-Spot Collision Warning Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist High Beam Assist Premium technology availability: 8-inch navigation system Shift-by-wire center console drive controls with additional lower storage Next-generation Blue Link® connected car system Heads-up display (with active pop-up display screen) Rain-sensing wipers Qi wireless-device charging 0

