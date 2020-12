Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:02s - Published 40 seconds ago

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was enraged as she is set to suffer a huge blow with top party rebel Suvendu Adhikari switching sides to the BJP this weekend in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mamata warned potential rebels in the party at a rally in Jalpaiguri.

#Mamata #Trinamool #SuvenduAdhikari